A man who killed a mother and two children by setting their flat on fire has been found guilty of their murders.

Jamie Barrow, 31, torched the flat belonging to Fatoumatta Hydara, and daughters Fatimah Drammeh and Naeemah Drammeh in Clifton, Nottingham, last November by pouring petrol through their letterbox.

Prosecutors told a trial at Nottingham Crown Court that Barrow, who lived in the neighbouring flat in Fairisle Close, had a “grievance” over rubbish being left in an alleyway and watched the fire take hold while ignoring screams coming from inside.

Fatoumatta Hydara, Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh all died as a result of smoke inhalation from the fire (Nottinghamshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Horrific footage of Barrow “casually” walking away from the fire was shown to jurors, after he used petrol from his motorbike and set it alight with tissue paper.

Fatimah, three, and Naeemah, one, both died in the blaze on November 20 last year, while their mother, 28, died two days later in hospital. All three succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Jurors heard that Barrow would have known that his victims were home due to a pram being left outside the door and a light coming from the hallway.

He later admitted that he drank “seven or eight” cans of San Miguel lager before starting the fire, and that he couldn’t explain why he chose to target the neighbouring flat.

Giving evidence, he said that he had formed the opinion that no one was inside as he had not seen his neighbours in the days leading up to the fire.

Jamie Barrow has been found guilty of their murders after pouring petrol through their letterbox (Nottinghamshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

After the blaze spread throughout the first-floor property, he “did nothing to help” those trapped inside.

Barrow told the jury that he had been suffering from a “very, very low mood” and was “wallowing in self-puty” in the days before his actions, partially caused by his emotionally unstable personality disorder.

He later admitted his actions to police officers due to an “immense amount of guilt”, telling them: “I need to tell you something about the fire next door.”

The jury heard that he found starting fires “cathartic” and gave “zero” consideration to the consequences of his actions.

Barrow had already admitted manslaughter but was unanimously convicted of murder after almost seven hours of deliberations. He was also found guilty of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Barrow had ‘casually’ walked away and ignored the screaming from inside the flat (Family handout/Nottinghamshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Members of the victims’ family had packed the public gallery throughout the trial were seen weeping after the verdicts were delivered. Barrow had previously apologised to them while giving evidence, and remained silent as he was convicted of murder.

Paying tribute to his wife and children after their death, Aboubacarr Drammeh, who flew back from the US following the fire, said: “It is with great sadness that we have lost Fatoumatta and our two daughters in such a tragic way.

“Fatoumatta had lived a short but a very beautiful and fulfilling life. A former voluntary worker, Fatoumatta was a very happy, bubbly woman who wouldn’t have the heart to hurt a fly.”

Thanking the jury for their service, Mrs Justice Tipples said: “This has been a particularly distressing case in which three people died and in those circumstances I am going to discharge you from jury service for life.”

Barrow will be sentenced on Friday at the same court.