A woman has been charged over the death of a five-year-old child almost 50 years ago.

Janice Nix, 66, of Rodenhurst Road, Clapham, south London, was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Tuesday in connection with the death of five-year-old Andrea Bernard in 1978.

She was treated at a hospital in Croydon before being transferred to a specialist burns unit in East Grinstead, Sussex, but died from her injuries on 13 July that year.

Andrea and Nix were known to each other.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into her death in September 2022 and, on Tuesday, Nix London was charged with manslaughter.

Nix was also charged with child cruelty in relation to offences towards another child, who was aged eight at the time.

She is due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 19 February.

"It is reported Andrea was assaulted at an address in Ashley Road, Thornton Heath on 6 June 1978 and was hospitalised.

