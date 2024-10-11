Jay Blades: BBC presenter pleads not guilty to coercive or controlling behaviour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

BBC presenter Jay Blades has denied engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards his wife.

The 54-year-old, who fronts primetime show The Repair Shop, entered a not guilty plea to one charge in relation to Lisa-Marie Zbozen at Worcester Crown Court on Friday.

The charge alleges that controlling and coercive behaviour took place in an intimate or family relationship between 1 January 2023 and 12 September this year.

The star is accused of behaviour that had a “serious effect” on his partner, “namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her”.

Ms Zbozen announced that the pair’s relationship was over in an Instagram post on 2 May.

Blades, from Claverley in Shropshire, appeared before the Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge KC, at the hearing on Friday.

Wearing a dark suit and tie, the star spoke only to confirm his identity to the court clerk and to enter his plea.

A “short-form” copy of the indictment facing Blades was read to him before he pleaded not guilty, but a more detailed version of the charge he faces was not read to the 12-minute hearing.

The judge told the defendant: “You are aware of the allegations against you because you have a particularised indictment.

“The jury will hear it and the public will then hear the allegations during the prosecution opening, with all those particulars then read out.”

The judge rejected an application for part of the proceedings to be heard in private.

Adjourning the case with a possible trial date of 6 May, the judge removed a bail condition that Blades should be subject to an electronic tag, which had not yet been fitted due to “failings” by the company responsible.

He told the defendant: “You have denied responsibility for the crime alleged against you and the prosecution propose to try you.

“I remove the tagging of your exclusion zone, but you are still subject to the exclusion zone.”

Blades left the court without comment.

