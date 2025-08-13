Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades appears in court charged with rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

TV presenter Jay Blades has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape.

Blades, who fronted the BBC show The Repair Shop, appeared via video link at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, and to thank the judge at the end of his hearing.

He was not required to enter pleas during his first appearance.

The defendant wore a blue suit, dark polka-dot tie and animal-print spectacles.

Blades, of Claverley in Shropshire, was granted conditional bail to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 10 September.

open image in gallery Jay Blades on The Repair Shop ( BBC )

He found fame on restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started hosting in 2017.

He stepped back as a presenter in 2024.

Blades also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Comic Relief, as well as presenting the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020.