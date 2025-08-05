Repair Shop’s Jay Blades charged with two counts of rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape.

The 55-year-old, who fronted the BBC series for seven years, is due to appear in court next Wednesday over the allegations.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

“He is due to appear at Telford magistrates’ court on 13 August 2025.”

Blades stepped away from presenting duties last year, having previously won a daytime Bafta TV award in 2023 along with other members of the BBC programme for a special featuring the King, who was at the time the Prince of Wales.

open image in gallery The BBC presenter fronted The Repair Shop for seven years (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Archive )

He supported the King’s Foundation, formerly the Prince’s Foundation, as an ambassador, and visited its Dumfries House location in Ayrshire for BBC special The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit.

Upon becoming an ambassador for the royal charity, he praised Charles’s vision og “championing a sustainable approach to how we live our lives”. He has since resigned from his role.

The furniture restorer, who was made an MBE for services to craft in 2022, has also resigned from his role as chancellor at Buckinghamshire New University.