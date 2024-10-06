For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The heartbroken parents of an eight-year-old boy killed in a shooting on farmland in Cumbria have paid tribute to “our perfect little boy”.

Schoolboy Jay Cartmell suffered fatal injuries to his head and face on a hillside at Wheatsheaf Farm, near the village of Warcop, last Saturday afternoon.

A man, in his 60s and from West Cumbria, was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. He has since been bailed.

On Sunday, Jay’s parents Leigha and James Cartmell described him as “loving, kind and full of mischief” in a statement issued through Cumbria Police.

They said: “We are heartbroken at the passing of our perfect little boy - Jay Cartmell, 8 years. He was loving, kind and full of mischief, the best boy that anyone could wish for and the third corner of our beautiful family ‘triangle’.

Jay Cartmell’s parents have paid tribute to him ( PA Media )

“Jay loved being outdoors, the muddier he could get the better and was starting to follow in the footsteps of his Dad with his obsession for Speedway at Workington, where he first attended aged one.

“He always went to the Pit to fist bump his heroes, local racers Harry and Sam McGurk. Jay was a talented rider himself and was showing real promise for the sport.

“Jay was a defender at Whitehaven Miners Football Club. He would occasionally score a goal, albeit an own goal, but that didn’t dampen his enthusiasm. His favourite player was Erling Haaland and he had a dream to move to Brazil and to meet Lionel Messi.

“Jay enjoyed fishing and rabbiting with his dad and helped care for the family pets:- 4 lurchers, 5 ferrets and his own bearded dragon (Spike) which he received following a school achievement. He loved school and had a talent for maths.

“Jay was extremely loved, not only by us, but by all who met him. He had fantastic friends and always had a smile on his face. We will miss him every day, but his love surrounds us and his memory will never fade.

RIP Wee Man: Tributes flooded in for the Whitehaven Miners FC U9’s star ( Facebook )

Whitehaven Miners FC also posted a tribute on Facebook to the boy, saying “legends live forever”.

The club added: “RIP wee man #oneofour #lanternforlife Our thoughts are with your family, coaches and teammates.”

Tributes also flooded in for the schoolboy from a raft of other football clubs across Cumbria.

One coach posted on Facebook: “RIP little man. You were a talented little guy, and full of character. Pleasure to coach, and a pleasure to call my son’s friend. In our hearts forever.”

Another parent added: “Sleep tight little man, forever an U9 miner’s blue. Sending lots of love and strength to all your little friends, school friends, teammates and family.”

Josh MacAlister, MP for Whitehaven and Workington, said: “This is an absolutely tragic and heart-breaking loss of such a young life. I know that our whole community will have Jay’s family in our thoughts.”

Police at the farm in the Warcop area of Cumbria (Frank Chalmers/PA) ( PA Media )

A statement from Whitehaven AFC read: “Our heartfelt condolences to this little lad’s family, our neighbours, Whitehaven Miners Social Football Club, his friends, team mates and all that knew him.

“Truly devastating news, any support we can offer please let us know.”

Emergency services were called to the farm at around 2.50pm last Saturday. A firearm was found at the scene and Jay was taken by air ambulance to hospital where he died overnight.

Cumbria Police officers are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward.

Anyone with information which may assist can report to police online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 135 of 28 September 2024. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.