For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man and a woman who were re-arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a one-year-old girl on the Isle of Wight have been bailed again.

Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital on August 3 after being taken there with serious injuries on August 1, Hampshire Police said.

Before she died, a 31-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, both from Newport on the island, had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but were released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

After being re-arrested, on suspicion of murder, on Tuesday and held in custody, detectives said on Wednesday they had been released on conditional bail until November 12.

Officers said that their investigation into Jayla-Jean’s death continues.

In a statement issued by police on Thursday, the girl’s family said: “Mummy, daddy, and nanny will always love you. Fly high princess.”

Police said they were called at 11.34am on August 1 to a report of a child being taken to hospital with serious injuries.