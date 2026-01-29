Woman faces murder charge over death of one-year-old girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a one-year-old girl on the Isle of Wight.

Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital on August 3, two days after being admitted with serious injuries, Hampshire Police said.

Officers confirmed on Thursday that Samara Jay Glover has been charged with murder and with causing or allowing the death of a child.

The 27-year-old, from Dairy Crest Drive in Newport, remains in custody.

open image in gallery One-year-old Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital in August ( Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA )

A 31-year-old man, also from Newport, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, and causing assault/ill treatment/neglect/abandonment of a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.

He has been released on conditional bail until April 27.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Hunter said: “We understand that cases such as this are incredibly concerning and upsetting.

“However, we kindly ask that you do not speculate on this case, as it could potentially impact any future court proceedings.

“We will provide further updates on this investigation when appropriate.”

In a statement previously issued by police, the girl’s family said: “Mummy, daddy, and nanny will always love you. Fly high princess.”