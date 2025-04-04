Abortion clinic buffer zones: What has the US been saying and what is UK law?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The case of a woman accused of breaching a so-called buffer zone outside an abortion clinic in England has attracted attention at the highest levels of the US government.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the case, what has been said and the law as it stands.

– What is the case?

Retired medical scientist Livia Tossici-Bolt is charged with breaching a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in 2023 and went on trial last month.

She is accused of failing to leave the area covered by the order, which takes in a British Pregnancy Advice Service (Bpas) clinic in Ophir Road, Bournemouth, when asked to do so.

The 64-year-old, who was holding a sign saying “Here to talk, if you want”, said she has “been dragged through court merely for offering consensual conversation”.

A verdict will be given on Friday at Poole Magistrates’ Court.

– What has the US administration said?

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour (DRL), a unit in the Department of State, said one of its advisers had met Tossici-Bolt and was “monitoring” her case.

It said: “It is important that the UK respect and protect freedom of expression.”

The ADF (Alliance Defending Freedom), an international religious campaigning organisation, has been supporting Tossici-Bolt with her case.

In February, during a speech at the Munich security conference, US vice president JD Vance referenced the case of Adam Smith-Connor, who was convicted last year of breaching the same council-enacted buffer zone, suggesting it showed “in Britain and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat”.

– Has the British Government responded to remarks by the US administration?

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, a prominent Christian member of the Government, said he disagreed with the US vice president and being able to access health services was “an important British value too”.

Mr Reynolds said “no-one is arrested for what they are praying about” and that “the example he (Mr Vance) gave was about people being able to access healthcare, in this case abortions, free of intimidation or harassment”.

– What is a buffer zone?

There are two versions.

National legislation came into effect in England and Wales at the end of October 2024.

But there were already some zones in effect outside certain clinics, enacted by local councils.

– What law has Livia Tossici-Bolt been charged under?

The prosecution has been brought by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council for breach of a PSPO under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The zone at Ophir Road outside the abortion clinic came into force on October 13 2022, and is in force from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday.

– Why was a PSPO put in place in that area?

The order, which is due to expire in October, was brought in after what the council described as “behaviours having a detrimental impact at this location” including “difficulties and experiences of people either visiting or working at the clinic”.

The council undertook a two-month public consultation and said the “strength of support” for the introduction of a PSPO was “clear”.

At the time, councillor Bobbie Dove said: “Whilst we acknowledge the right of anyone to conduct a peaceful protest, we had to balance this against the distress caused or likely to be caused, and the detrimental impact of behaviours experienced by those accessing medical services or doing their jobs.”

– What is the national legislation?

“Safe access zones” are areas within 150 metres of a clinic or hospital providing abortion services in England and Wales.

Under the Public Order Act 2023, it is an offence for someone to do anything in this area that intentionally or recklessly influences someone’s decision to use abortion services, obstructs them, or causes harassment, alarm or distress to someone using or working at the premises.

Anyone found guilty of such an offence will face an unlimited fine.

Silent prayer is not an automatic offence but people doing this within the zones could be liable for prosecution, according to guidance published last October.

Instances will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, with police and prosecutors deciding around the intent or recklessness of the person involved.

– What about other areas of the UK?

Legislation creating buffer zones around abortion clinics in Scotland, banning protests or vigils there, came into force in September 2024.

In Northern Ireland, safe access zones at health service locations which offer abortion and birth control services have been in place since September 2023.

– What have pro-choice campaigners said about the need for buffer zones?

Campaigners have told of instances of demonstrators calling out “mummy” and “daddy” at people entering abortion clinics, baby socks being hung on a nearby hedge and some protesters “persistently speaking” to people as they walk in.

Bpas said its patients and staff had faced “anti-abortion fanatics standing outside clinics for hours” staring, handing out leaflets and displaying “graphic and distressing posters”.

MSI Reproductive Choices said the “behaviour we saw outside our clinics included spitting, calling women ‘murderers’ and physically blocking people from entering our clinics”.

Louise McCudden from MSI said: “It may come as a surprise to politicians in the US, but here in the UK, ‘freedom’ includes the freedom to access medical care safely without intimidation or coercion.”

The first PSPO in the UK was enacted by west London’s Ealing Council in April 2018 outside the MSI Reproductive Choices Clinic in Mattock Lane.

But campaigners had long made the case for national legislation, arguing that PSPOs depend on local councils’ willingness, are timebound, can be expensive and result in a postcode lottery across the country.

– What have anti-abortion campaigners been saying about UK laws?

Campaigners say their rights to freedom of expression, speech and religious belief have been threatened.

Right To Life UK said the zones mean “vital practical support provided by volunteers outside abortion clinics, which helps to provide a genuine choice, and offers help to women who may be undergoing coercion, will be removed”.

The UK branch of the ADF described the enactment of the national buffer zones as “a watershed moment for British freedoms”.

Lorcan Price, legal counsel for ADF International, claimed there is a “censorship crisis in the UK” and that Tossici-Bolt’s prosecution “for merely offering consensual conversation highlights in a particular way that free speech is now becoming a major point of contention between the US and UK”.