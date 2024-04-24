For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has appeared in court to face historical sex charges, including one count of rape.

The former DUP leader’s wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson also appeared at Newry Magistrates’ Court to face charges in relation to the same police investigation.

During a brief hearing, the charges were read to the Lagan Valley MP and his wife as they stood in the dock.

Donaldson, 61, faces 11 charges including one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency and nine of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 2006. The offences relate to two alleged victims.

His wife, 58, of Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

The former DUP leader has been released on bail ( PA )

Donaldson previously resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party but has so far remained as MP for Lagan Valley. East Belfast MP and deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed interim party leader.

The two defendants were released on continuing bail. The case will be mentioned again on 22 May, but they do not have to attend on that date.