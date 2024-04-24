Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson faces 11 historical sex charges in court including rape

The 61-year-old politician was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March

Rebecca Black
Wednesday 24 April 2024 11:18
Close
Cars smashed and police at scene after loose cavalry horses escape in central London

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has appeared in court to face historical sex charges, including one count of rape.

The former DUP leader’s wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson also appeared at Newry Magistrates’ Court to face charges in relation to the same police investigation.

During a brief hearing, the charges were read to the Lagan Valley MP and his wife as they stood in the dock.

Donaldson, 61, faces 11 charges including one of rape, one of committing an act of gross indecency and nine of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 2006. The offences relate to two alleged victims.

His wife, 58, of Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

The former DUP leader has been released on bail (PA)

Donaldson previously resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party but has so far remained as MP for Lagan Valley. East Belfast MP and deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed interim party leader.

The two defendants were released on continuing bail. The case will be mentioned again on 22 May, but they do not have to attend on that date.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in