Judge seeks High Court help with testimony about Duke of York from ex-assistant

The UK High Court has been asked to help obtain testimony about the Duke of York’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell from his former assistant.

Court documents reveal that Judge Lewis A Kaplan has written letters to both the Senior Master of the Queen’s Bench Division and the Australian Attorney General to request their assistance in acquiring evidence for the civil claim filed by Virginia Giuffre.

The judge has asked for Andrew’s former assistant, Robert Olney, to be quizzed on topics such as the duke’s communications with Maxwell, Epstein and Ms Giuffre, and his travel to Epstein’s homes.

Virginia Giuffre alleges the duke sexually assaulted her in three separate locations (Crime+Investigation screengrab/PA) (PA Media)

In a separate letter to the High Court, Judge Kaplan also requested testimony from a woman who claims to have seen Andrew in Tramp nightclub.

The documents assert that Shukri Walker’s evidence should include questions about the presence of the duke and Ms Giuffre at Tramp nightclub in March 2001 and any interactions the pair had.

Ms Giuffre is suing the duke for damages in her home country of the US, claiming she was trafficked by disgraced financier Epstein, Andrew’s friend and a convicted sex offender, to have sex with the royal when she was 17, a minor under US law, at Maxwell’s London home in the early 2000s.

The duke is also alleged to have sexually abused Ms Giuffre during a visit to Epstein’s private island, Little St James, and on a separate occasion at the financier’s Manhattan mansion.

Andrew has strenuously denied all allegations.

In letters to the Australian Attorney General, Judge Kaplan requested assistance in obtaining testimony from Ms Giuffre’s husband Robert and her psychologist Dr Judith Lightfoot.

The judge asked for Mr Giuffre’s testimony to include how he met Ms Giuffre, his discussions with her about Andrew, her alleged childhood trauma and abuse, and her relationship with Epstein and Maxwell.

The letter requests Mr Giuffre’s testimony also include all claims Ms Giuffre has made against the duke, her alleged emotional and psychological harm and damages, her role in trafficking and recruiting young girls for Epstein and the Giuffre household’s finances.

In a separate letter to Dr Lightfoot, Judge Kaplan has asked her evidence to include Ms Giuffre’s medical treatment, her diagnosis of Ms Giuffre, matters discussed during their sessions, and claims made about Andrew.

Testimony is also sought from Dr Lightfoot about her opinions of the alleged psychological harm suffered by Ms Giuffre, theory of false memories and the consequences of her childhood trauma.

Andrew previously took the dramatic decision to face his accuser in court and become the first member of the modern royal family to submit to being cross-examined over serious allegations.

David Boies, who is representing Ms Giuffre in her lawsuit against Andrew, said his client and legal team were looking forward to “confronting” the royal about his “denials”.

Judge Kaplan has requested that the testimony of all four witnesses be completed by April 29.