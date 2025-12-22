For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The sister of 22-year-old man who was murdered at a festival in Liverpool 40 years ago is appealing for help to find his killer.

Jeffrey McNish was killed at a festival in Toxteth on Saturday 10 August 1985 after being attacked by a group of men armed with cricket bats and stabbed three times.

His sister, who was six-years-old at the time, has described how her family’s “world was torn apart” by his murder, as she appealed for more information about the attack.

“In August 1985, our world was torn apart for the second time. Just months after losing our mother in May 1985, our big brother Jeffrey was murdered,” his sister Kimberly said.

Speaking about her final memories of her brother, she added: “My very last memory of Jeffrey is in our kitchen at home. He told me that when he came back from where he was going, he was going to change his surname to match mine.

“At the time, I didn’t understand that he was never coming back.”

open image in gallery His sister, who was six-years-old at the time, has described how her family’s “world was torn apart” by his death ( Merseyside Police )

Jeffrey, from south London, had travelled to the Toxteth Caribbean Festival to see his cousin and other members of the Saxon Sound System, who were performing that weekend, when a dispute involving admission fees escalated into violence between groups from Liverpool and London.

Jeffrey was taken to hospital for treatment but died a week later at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Six men were arrested in connection with Jeffrey’s death. While one man pleaded guilty to affray and another pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, no one has ever been prosecuted for his murder.

Kimberly added: “His murder has left a lasting impact on our family. My dad became overprotective, fearful that something terrible might happen to us too. That fear never went away, especially because Jeffrey’s killer has never been found. In 2017, my dad passed away never knowing who was responsible.

open image in gallery While one man pleaded guilty to affray and another pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, no one has ever been prosecuted for his murder ( Merseyside Police )

“We are appealing to anyone who knows anything about what happened to Jeffrey. Please, after all these years, help us find justice for him. Our family has lived with this pain and unanswered questions for decades. We need answers, and we need closure.”

Describing her brother, Kimberly said: “The last Christmas I spent with him was in 1984. He surprised me with a huge Sindy House, pretending it was from Father Christmas. That was the kind of brother he was — always thoughtful, always making me feel special.

“To me, Jeffrey was always my fun big brother. I remember the time he took me through a car wash for the first time. He warned me not to open the window, but of course I didn’t listen and ended up soaked while he laughed so hard.”

Appealing for further information about Jeffrey’s death, Howard Rubbery, head of Merseyside Police’s serious crime review unit, said: “Although 40 years have passed since Jeffrey’s death, there is no time limit on providing information. His sisters are still waiting for the answers they deserve.

“We know there are people who were at the festival that weekend and who know what happened. My appeal is for those individuals to come forward and tell us what they know.

open image in gallery Jeffrey McNish was killed at a festival in Toxteth on Saturday 10 August 1985 ( Merseyside Police )

“Do you know who stabbed Jeffrey three times at the Caribbean Festival in Toxteth on Saturday 10 August 1985?

“Any information you provide will be handled with care and sensitivity, and we can put measures in place to protect anyone brave enough to come forward after all these years.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police by direct messaging @MerPolCC on social media or by calling 101, quoting reference 25001000832. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online reporting form.