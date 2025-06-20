Woman charged with murder of film director found dead at London home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has been charged with murder after a film director was found stabbed to death in her north London home.

Nancy Pexton, aged 69 – of Gloucester Place, Westminster – was charged on Friday with the murder of Jennifer Abbott, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Abbott was found dead at her home in Mornington Place in Camden last week.

Ms Pexton has been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

