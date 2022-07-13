Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jeremy Vine says accused BBC radio presenter is like ‘Jimmy Savile of trolling’

He told a jury: ‘This is not a regular troll here. This is the Jimmy Savile of trolling.’

Dave Higgens
Wednesday 13 July 2022 12:07
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court (PA)
Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield arrives at Nottingham Crown Court (PA)
(PA Wire)

TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine said a broadcaster accused of stalking him is “the Jimmy Savile of trolling” and “watching this man is like swimming in sewage”.

Vine, who is well known for his shows on BBC Radio 2 and Channel Five, began giving evidence on Wednesday morning in the Nottingham Crown Court trial of former BBC Radio Leeds presenter Alex Belfield, saying he was targeted by an “avalanche of hatred”.

He told a jury: “This is not a regular troll here. This is the Jimmy Savile of trolling.”

Referring to videos shown in court from Belfield’s YouTube show, Vine said he wishes he had not watched some of the content.

Jeremy Vine gave evidence on Wednesday morning (PA)
(PA Wire)

He said: “I wished I hadn’t. Watching this man is like swimming in sewage.”

Vine said: “The first time I saw Alex Belfield, or heard his name, was when he uploaded a commentary on me that referred to me as a c***.

“I thought, ‘It’s absolutely disgusting.’

“I found it shocking and distressing and it made me worried.”

He added: “I thought, ‘This guy is dangerous.’

“I have in the past had a physical stalker who followed me.

Ex-BBC presenter Alex Belfield using his phone as he arrives at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this month (PA)
(PA Wire)

“That is a picnic compared to this guy.

“It’s like an avalanche of hatred that you get hit by.”

At one point, Vine, who stood in the witness box wearing a blue suit, lighter blue striped shirt and navy tie, said: “I note the defendant is smirking throughout my evidence. It won’t stop me.”

Prosecutors allege that Belfield, 42, caused serious alarm or distress to Vine, former BBC Radio Leeds mid-morning show host Stephanie Hirst, and BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith.

Opening the Crown’s case against Belfield, prosecutor John McGuinness QC said Vine was subjected to a “constant bombardment” of harassing tweets and YouTube videos in 2020.

The court was told Belfield, of Mapperley, Nottingham, started out as a broadcast assistant on local radio and in recent years set up a YouTube channel known as Celebrity Radio.

He denies eight counts of stalking alleged to have been committed between 2012 and 2021, including three counts relating to two managers and another presenter who worked at BBC Radio Leeds.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in