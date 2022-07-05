Jermaine Baker: Fatal police shooting of unarmed black man ‘lawful’ despite 24 failings, inquiry finds

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Tuesday 05 July 2022 12:15
(Independent)

An unarmed black man was shot dead after a “catalogue of failings” in a Metropolitan Police operation, an inquiry has found.

Retired judge Clement Goldstone QC concluded that Jermaine Baker, 28, was lawfully killed despite the errors.

But he warned that the findings should “serve as a loud wake-up call to a newly appointed commissioner” of Britain’s largest police force.

“I cannot help but believe and observe that if JB had not been fatally shot, none of the shortcomings in planning and execution which this inquiry has exposed would have come to light and the operation would have been hailed as an outstanding success by and for the Met,” the inquiry chair added.

Mr Baker was shot dead by an armed police officer during an attempt to break a London gangster out of prison on 11 December 2015.

