Teenager pleads guilty to stabbing 14 year-old boy to death outside train station

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 14-year-old boy in south London.

Jermaine Cools was stabbed to death near West Croydon station on 18 November 2021 following reports of a fight among a group of people.

He had reportedly taken himself to hospital by the time police arrived at the scene, but died a short time later.

At 14 years old, Jermaine is believed to have been the youngest person to be stabbed and killed on London’s streets in 2021 – a year in which 30 teenagers lost their lives, setting a grim record for teenage homicides in the capital.

His attacker, who is now 17 and cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at the Old Bailey to enter his plea on Monday morning.

He pleaded guilty to murder, having previously admitted to possessing a knife on London Road, on the same day that Jermaine was stabbed there.

Jermaine’s family sat in court two of the Old Bailey on what would have been the first day of the defendant’s trial.

“Jermaine was the life and soul of our house,” his parents, Lorraine Dudek and Julius Cools, previously told the BBC. “Always running around, listening to music the house is now just empty and sad.”

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC suggested a provisional sentencing date of 24 February. The facts of the case were not outlined and the defendant was remanded into custody.

Jermaine was among five teenagers who were fatally stabbed in Croydon in 2021.

