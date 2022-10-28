Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The One Show host Jermaine Jenas handed driving ban

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while using a mobile phone and speeding at Willesden Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

PA Reporter
Friday 28 October 2022 16:15
Jermaine Jenas (Ian West/PA)
Jermaine Jenas (Ian West/PA)
(PA Wire)

The One Show host Jermaine Jenas has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel.

The former Tottenham and England midfielder was driving a black Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the offence on the afternoon of October 14 last year.

The football pundit was also caught doing 65mph in a 50mph zone on the M25 motorway in Hertfordshire on March 4 this year, according to court records.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst using a mobile phone and speeding at Willesden Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He was handed a six-month driving ban, given six penalty points, and fined £660 for the first offence.

The television presenter, who lives in Arkley, north London, was fined another £1,410, handed three penalty points and ordered to pay £231 in other costs for speeding.

The former footballer played for clubs including Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest during his career and made 21 appearances for the England national team.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in