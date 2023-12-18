XR protester who broke window in Government building spared jail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Extinction Rebellion (XR) co-founder was spared jail after causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to a Government building.

Gail Bradbrook, 51, was found guilty by a jury of breaking a window in protest at HS2 at the Department for Transport in October 2019.

The mother-of-two, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court, west London, on Monday where a judge handed her a 15-month prison sentence suspended for 15 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and a year-long supervision order, a court worker told the PA news agency.

Bradbrook, who co-founded the environmental campaign group in 2018 with her ex-partner Simon Bramwell and several others, was joined outside court after the hearing by a group of supporters which included Game Of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, while others were dressed as suffragettes.

In a statement after the hearing, released by XR, Bradbrook reportedly said the courts were “complicit in marching us off a climate cliff” while those responsible for “destroying (Earth’s) life-support systems are not being held accountable”.