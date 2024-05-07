Van driver admits killing two people in road crash while high on drugs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A van driver is facing jail after admitting killing two people in a car crash.

Jessica Higgs, 20, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing by death by careless driving while under the influence of drugs.

Taunton Crown Court heard driver Tony Mist and passenger Thelma Huse, both 69, died in a collision on the A303 in West Camel, Somerset, in May last year.

Higgs, from Warminster, Wiltshire, was driving a Mercedes van when it collided with Mr Mist’s car.

Judge Richard Shepherd adjourned the hearing until August 2 for sentencing and ordered reports to be prepared.

“You have pleaded guilty to very serious offences and the court is only able to deal with your case in one way and that’s prison,” he said.

“But I want to know a lot more about you. I want to know about your background, I want to know about the impact of any sentence of imprisonment upon you and therefore I am going to order pre-sentence reports.”

Higgs was released on unconditional bail until sentencing.