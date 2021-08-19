£40,000 worth of gold jewellery stolen from London house

Around £40,000 worth of gold jewellery was stolen from a London house in Cheam, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a residence on Wrayfield Road in the borough of Sutton on 11 August at 10pm to reports of a burglary.

They believe that the cache of gold jewelry was stolen between 1pm and 9.45pm while the occupants of the house were out.

From evidence at the scene, police determined that the burglar broke in through the back door, damaging the property, before escaping with the £40,000 haul of jewellery.

Officers have examined local CCTV footage and canvassed neighbours for any additional information. They have now released photographs of some of the jewellery that was stolen, including a number of ornate gold necklaces and bracelets.

Police are also appealing to the public for any information on the theft.

PC Luca Giannotta, from the local policing team that covers Cheam, said: “While these items are of significant monetary value, they also have a great sentimental value to the victims, who are desperate for the items to be returned”.

“I’m asking anyone in the area who has been offered the opportunity to buy such jewellery to contact the police immediately.”

Anyone with knowledge of the theft is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7696/11Aug. Those wishing to report anonymously are urged to do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.