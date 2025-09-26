Man cleared of Jill Dando’s murder charged with rape of 14-year-old

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The man who was cleared of murdering TV presenter Jill Dando will appear in court next month, accused of raping a 14-year-old girl more than 35 years ago.

Barry George has been issued a charge and requisition in connection with one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault, the Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

The Met said the allegation is that a 14-year-old girl, who is now in her 50s, was sexually assaulted on two separate occasions between September 6 and September 12 1987, in west London.

George, now 65, was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2000, a year after Ms Dando was killed.

He was convicted in 2001, but the conviction was quashed in November 2007 by the Court of Appeal and he was cleared by a jury in August 2008 after a retrial.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 29.

open image in gallery Barry George was wrongly convicted of murdering Jill Dando ( PA )

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said on Friday: “These charges follow an investigation by a team of Met detectives.

“Specially trained officers continue to support the woman who has come forward.”

Lionel Idan, chief Crown prosecutor for CPS London South, said: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has taken the decision to prosecute Barry George, 65, on charges of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

“These relate to non-recent allegations that took place in 1987 against a woman who was a teenager at the time.”

open image in gallery Jill Dando was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26 1999 ( PA )

Mr Idan added: “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial.

“We recognise there is likely to be considerable interest in this case, however, it is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Former Crimewatch presenter Ms Dando, 37, was one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars when she was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26 1999.

No one has been convicted of her killing since.