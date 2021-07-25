Joey Barton charged with assault after woman suffered head injury

Joey Barton, manager of the Bristol Rovers football team, has been charged with assault by beating after a woman received a head injury, police have said.

The former Premier League footballer, 38, is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police said the charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew, southwest London, on 2 June.

The victim, who police did not name on Sunday, is believed to have been Barton’s wife, Georgia.

“Joseph Barton, of Widnes, is due to appear on bail on Monday 26 July at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court charged with assault by beating,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday 2 June in which a woman received a head injury. London Ambulance Service did not attend.”

They added: “A 38-year-old man was arrested on 2 June, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged.”

Barton made appearances for Manchester City, Newcastle United during his career – as well as once for England in a friendly against Spain in 2017 – but retired from playing in 2018.

He became manager of League One side Fleetwood Town in the same year, before taking over League Two club Bristol Rovers in February of this year.

The Independent has attempted to contact Bristol Rovers for comment. The club has so far remained silent on the charge.