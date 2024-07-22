Joey Barton charged over malicious online communications

Support truly

Ex-footballer Joey Barton has been charged over malicious online communications.

The former Manchester City and Burnley player will appear in court next week, Cheshire Police said on Monday.

The charges relate to reports of allegedly malicious messages sent between 1 and 18 January.

In a post on X, Mr Barton, 41, said he had been charged over tweets concerning broadcaster Eni Aluko.

Following an investigation, police said the 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on 30 July.

Eni Aluko, whose full name is Eniolo Aluko, is a former professional footballer ( Getty Images )

In a statement, the force said: “A man from Widnes has been summoned to court to face charges of malicious communications.

“Following an investigation by Cheshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has since authorised the charges for Joseph Barton. The 41-year-old will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 30 July.

“The charges relate to reports of alleged malicious communications online, between Monday 1 January and Thursday 18 January.”

If convicted, the offence carries a maximum penalty of up to two years imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Mr Barton tweeted to his 2.8 million followers on Sunday: “I’m up next month…for ‘malicious communications’ charge at Warrington Mag (sic) for Eni Aluko tweets.

“Crazy times we’re living in. Haven’t the police got enough on their hands? British system is becoming a Banana Republic. Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice. Not quite North Korea yet but won’t be long. Viva La Revolution.”

Ms Aluko, whose full name is Eniolo Aluko, is a Nigerian-born former professional footballer. The 37-year-old played for Chelsea and England, scoring 33 international goals in 102 games before retiring in 2020 and establishing a broadcasting career. She now works as a football commentator for television networks in the UK and abroad.

Mr Barton, who is originally from Huyton, Merseyside, began his professional football career with Manchester City in 2002. The former midfielder played for Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers as well as a spell on loan at Marseille before ending up at Burnley in 2017. He then went on to manage Fleetwood Town in 2018 and Bristol Rovers in 2023. He was sacked last October after almost three years in charge, following a run of poor results.