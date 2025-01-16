Joey Barton in court charged with sending offensive messages

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Former footballer Joey Barton has appeared in court charged with sending offensive messages to commentator Lucy Ward and TV presenter Jeremy Vine.

The 42-year-old faced Chester Magistrates’ Court by videolink on Wednesday charged with two counts of sending communications of an indecent/offensive nature.

He had been due to appear in person but Richard Derby, defending, said he had not been made aware of the date and was “minding the children” so was unable to attend.

Barton is alleged to have sent messages on social media site X to former England footballer Ward between January 3 and 8 last year and to Vine between January 9 and March 20 last year.

According to the charges, the messages were of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress and anxiety.

Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, confirmed he was indicating not guilty pleas to both charges.

The case was sent to Liverpool Crown Court, where Barton is due to stand trial in May accused of sending malicious communications to football pundit Eni Aluko.

Barton tweeted after Aluko and Ward appeared as pundits on ITV for an FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Everton on January 4 2024, allegedly comparing them to serial killers Fred and Rose West.

In a follow-up tweet, he compared Aluko to Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot, an earlier court hearing was told.

On Wednesday, district judge Tanveer Ikram granted Barton unconditional bail to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on February 13.