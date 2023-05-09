Woman fatally stabbed in neck by stranger on London street, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has appeared in court accused of fatally stabbing a woman in the neck with a makeshift blade in an unprovoked stranger attack.

Mohamed Nur, 33, allegedly set upon Johanita Kossiwa Dogbey, 31, from behind with a sharp weapon in broad daylight.

On Tuesday, Nur appeared at the Old Bailey charged with her murder, injuring three other members of the public two days before and having offensive weapons made from scissor blades and broken mirror glass.

Prosecutor Julian Evans said Ms Dogbey died from stab injuries “as a result of a completely unprovoked attack on her”.

Nur appeared before the Old Bailey (PA Archive)

He told the court: “There is no suggestion she and the defendant were known to one another.” Ms Dogbey had been walking alone on Stockwell Park Walk in Brixton after going into central London to do some shopping on May 1.

She was attacked from behind by a man wearing all dark clothing and died at the scene. A post-mortem examination identified the cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck. Two days before, on April 29, Nur allegedly attacked two women and a man in quick succession in Brixton at about 11.30pm.

It is alleged that all three were set upon “without warning, without provocation and apparently at random”.

They were said to have suffered cuts to the face or cheek.

Nur was arrested after being stopped by police on Brixton High Street allegedly in possession of a weapon fashioned from a piece of broken mirror.

He was charged with Ms Dogbey’s murder, three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on April 29 and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon relating to a bladed article made from scissors on May 1 and glass on May 2.

Nur, who was living in a hostel in Vauxhall, south London, spoke only to confirm his identity in the dock of the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Members of Ms Dogbey’s family appeared tearful as they sat in the well of the court for the preliminary hearing.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC set a plea hearing for July 25 and a provisional three-week trial at the Old Bailey from April 29 2024.

Nur was remanded into custody.