Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judge dismisses bankruptcy petition lodged against ex-England star John Barnes

Judge Paul Greenwood considered the former footballer’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Wednesday.

Brian Farmer
Wednesday 07 June 2023 12:11
Former Watford, Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes who has had a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials dismissed (Jacob King/PA)
Former Watford, Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes who has had a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials dismissed (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Media)

A judge has dismissed a bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes.

Judge Paul Greenwood considered Barnes’ case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had lodged a bankruptcy petition.

An HMRC official had last month told another judge that tax owed had been paid and Judge Greenwood on Wednesday dismissed the petition.

Barnes was not at the hearing.

Another judge had adjourned an earlier hearing – in February – to allow “settlement negotiations” to take place.

Megan Vanderhook, who represented HMRC at the February hearing, had indicated that Barnes owed at least £200,000.

Barnes, 59, played for Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle.

He also won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995 and was head coach at Celtic after ending his playing career.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in