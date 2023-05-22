Ex-England star John Barnes has paid money owed in tax, judge told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes has paid money owed to the tax authority, a judge in a specialist court has been told.

Judge Daniel Schaffer considered Barnes’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London on Monday.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had lodged a bankruptcy petition.

An HMRC official told the judge that the money had been paid in full.

Barnes was not at the hearing but was represented by barrister Jonathan Lester.

Another judge had adjourned an earlier hearing – in February – to allow “settlement negotiations” to take place.

Megan Vanderhook, who represented HMRC at the February hearing, had indicated that Barnes owed at least £200,000.

She told the February hearing that Barnes had, at that stage, repaid £100,000.

Barnes, 59, played for Watford, Liverpool, and Newcastle.

He also won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995 – and was head coach at Celtic after ending his playing career.