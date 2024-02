For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 44-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Co Tyrone last year.

The man was arrested in the Dungannon area on Thursday and charged on Friday evening by detectives investigating the incident in Omagh.

The man has been charged with attempted murder, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, the PSNI said.

The senior officer was seriously injured after he was shot several times in front of his son at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22 2023.

The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care.

A typed message, purportedly from the New IRA, was posted on a wall in Londonderry and said the group was responsible for the shooting.

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

A number of people have previously appeared in court charged in connection with Mr Caldwell’s shooting and on charges around the claim of responsibility.