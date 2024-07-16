Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

“You never know when it’s going to be the last day you see your family” - the words of BBC racing commentator John Hunt after his wife and two daughters were killed in a crossbow attack.

Speaking through his friend, broadcaster Matt Chapman, Mr Hunt urged people to “make the most of every day because you just don’t know”.

The BBC 5 Live commentator and Sky Sports Racing presenters has said he had been left devastated by the death of Carol Hunt, 61, along with daughters Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25.

The three family members were found fatally injured at their quiet suburban home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, last Tuesday.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested on suspicion of their murders after he was found with injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London a day later. On Monday, detectives said they were yet to question the man.

At the weekend, a statement was issued by Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy in which they said “the devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words” as they thanked the public for its support.

John Hunt with his wife Carol along with pictures of daughters Hannah and Louise who died in a crossbow attack at their home in Bushey in Hertfordshire ( Supplied )

A day later, a GoFundMe fundraising page was set up by Mr Chapman and Betway’s head of communications Chad Yeomans with the family’s blessing.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, Mr Chapman passed on a message from Mr Hunt.

“He told me: ‘Matty, the message I would tell everyone is you never know when it’s going to be the last day you see your family’,” Mr Chapman said.

“The message was very clear: make the most of every day because you just don’t know.”

Jockeys wear black armbands and observe a minutes silence in memory of the family of John Hunt at Ascot Racecourse ( Getty Images )

By Tuesday morning, the fundraiser had already reached almost £45,000, with proceeds to go to the family.

Mr Chapman told the BBC that Mr Hunt had told him he wanted to ensure Amy had “no money worries for the rest of her life”.

He said: “There are a lot of people, including myself, who feel helpless and would like to do something.

“John would like nothing more for Amy after these horrific events than a life that is a little less stressful, because life will never be stress-free again.

A vigil was held at St James’ Church in Bushey where friends of the Hunt family paid tributes ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

“It’s not going to take their grief away - it’s not going to take the pain away or change anything - but it might help them have an easier life.”

Many donors leaving money for the fundraiser shared messages of support.

James Proudfoot wrote: “So sorry for your loss John and Amy, you and your family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is considering whether tougher crossbow laws are needed in the wake of the killings ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

Alicia and Michelle D wrote: “Had the absolute privilege of knowing Hannah. A beautiful, bubbly and selfless girl who cared so much about people feeling their best. No words can take away this pain but hope you can feel the love for your beautiful family.”

Following the attack, a vigil was held at St James’ Church in Bushey where friends of the Hunt family paid tributes.

Questions have also been asked over the sale of crossbows, with The Independent finding the weapons can be bought easily for as little as £50 online.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is considering whether tougher crossbow laws are needed in the wake of the killings.