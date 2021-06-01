‘Born-again’ Christian who claimed to have helped ‘thousands’ molested boys for 20 years

A born-again Christian who claimed he helped “thousands of people” has been jailed for molesting two boys over a 20-year period.

Retired stock broker John Ridley, 65, had access to the victims as the captain of a tennis club and a volunteer at a church-run youth charity, the National Crime Agency said.

He was found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of three counts of indecently assaulting one victim between 1987 and 1995 when he was aged six to 13.

He was also convicted of two counts of sexually touching another victim aged 12 to 15 between 2004 and 2008.

Ridley, of Leicester Road, Barnet, was also found to be in possession of more than 2,000 indecent images of children on his electronic devices.

One victim came forward and alleged that Ridley repeatedly sexually assaulted him between 2004 and 2008 when he was around 13-years-old and played tennis at a north London club.

Ridley, who was captain of the team, gave the victim money for playing in adult doubles matches when they were short of players but one day told the boy he owed him £200 and he would spank him if he didn't pay up.

He then drove the victim to a nearby forest where he sexually assaulted him.

Ridley continued paying the boy but again demanded the money back or he would spank him again, which he did on one occasion with a stick when the victim came to his house.

Later that year, a second victim told the NCA that he had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Ridley as a boy while attending Crusaders, a church-run youth charity.

Ridley – who volunteered at the charity – used to give boys cash but would beat them for misbehaviour.

The victim said Ridley would drive boys somewhere secluded in his car and put them face down in his crotch before spanking them.

In an interview with NCA officers, Ridley said he was a born-again Christian and had volunteered abroad.

“I’m a Christian and we are told to go and tell everybody about Jesus,” he told officers.

“I help hundreds of people, yes, perhaps even thousands of people I should think…by providing churches for them, providing food for them, providing medical care for them, providing all sorts of things for them.”

Ridley was convicted in February and jailed for five years in April and has been made to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He has also been given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and banned from working with children or vulnerable adults.

Martin Ludlow, NCA operations manager, said: “John Ridley abused his position of trust to get close to these young boys and sexually assault them over many years.

“It was a gross betrayal of the faith placed in him and he has shown no remorse for his actions.

“The victims have lived with the pain of these crimes for a long time while Ridley walked free.

“They were immensely brave to come forward and I hope Ridley’s convictions will bring them some comfort.”