Detectives fear there could be many more victims of a former veterinary surgeon who drugged and sexually abused children at a Christian summer camp.

Jon Ruben started a 23-year prison sentence on Friday after he admitted sexually assaulting two boys after he laced sweets with a tranquilising drug at Stathern Lodge in Leicestershire.

He also pleaded guilty to child cruelty relating to six other victims, and to drugging his wife so she would not wake up while the abuse took place, at the remote countryside camp last July.

The case rocked the local community in Nottinghamshire, where the 76-year-old was held in high regard, not only for running the summer camp for more than 27 years, but also for his work in local schools and church groups.

Now, following his sentencing for the offences committed in July, Leicestershire Police have warned there could be more victims and are actively appealing for anyone who thinks they may have been harmed by Ruben to come forward.

Temporary Detective Inspector Neil Holden admitted he did not know the full history of Ruben’s offending.

open image in gallery Temporary Detective Inspector Neil Holden is appealing for any other victims of Jon Ruben to come forward ( Supplied )

He said: “We will never know the full history of offending that John Rubin has potentially been involved with. So my appeal is to anybody that has been either a victim or has been a witness to any offending that they please come and talk to the police.”

Asked if it could turn into a “huge historical abuse case”, he replied “Absolutely, potentially, yes.”

He added: “We know that he was involved in the community and in educational establishments and church groups also within Nottinghamshire – so we are also working very closely with Nottinghamshire Police, and social care and health in Nottingham.”

Ruben ran several veterinary surgeries in Nottinghamshire before his retirement. It is believed he then retrained as a teacher and worked at a number of schools. He also volunteered at his local church in Ruddington, a village outside Nottingham.

open image in gallery Jon Ruben had previously admitted sexually assaulting two boys at a summer camp at Stathern Lodge, in Stathern, Leicestershire, and child cruelty towards six other victims. ( Leicestershire Police )

The police investigation into potential previous crimes committed by Ruben is being run with support from Nottingham City Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and the NHS.

A statement from Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Safeguarding Children Partnerships, which is made up of the bodies, said: “The issues raised in the John Ruben case are extremely upsetting and will understandably cause serious concerns within local communities. All agencies are focused on the children and families involved to support their welfare and ensure their safeguarding.

“Any previous involvement John Ruben had with young people, including employment as a teacher at schools in the city and county, is the subject of an ongoing police investigation.”

The organisation said there would also be a multi-agency review commissioned by the Safeguarding Children Partnerships.

An appeal line has been set up for people to report online here or by calling 101.