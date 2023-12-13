James Bulger killer Jon Venables to remain behind bars after bid for freedom rejected

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Child killer Jon Venables has lost a Parole Board bid to be freed from jail, with the panel ruling that it was “not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public”.

Venables, who was just 10 when he brutally tortured and killed two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, will now spend at least another two years in prison.

The 41-year-old was previously released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were found on his computer.

He was again released in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence, with parole judges last considering his case in September 2020.

Jamie Bulger was tortured and murdered by Venables and Robert Thompson in 1993 (PA)

The decision against releasing him comes after a series of delays and a hearing that was held behind closed doors in mid-November.

In a three-page summary, the Parole Board said on Wednesday: “After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and on licence, and the evidence presented in the dossier, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.

“It noted the risks as set out above, doubted Mr Venables’ ability to be open and honest with professionals, and concluded that there remained a need for him to address outstanding levels of risk, and to develop his relationship with his probation officer.”

He will be eligible to apply for another parole review in two years.

Venables was jailed alongside Robert Thompson after barbarically murdering James in one of the UK’s most high-profile cases.

Denise Fergus, the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger, described Venables as a ‘monster’ (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)

The duo had snatched the toddler from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, and left his mutilated body by a railway line.

They were released aged 18 from a young offenders institution and were provided with new identities. While Thompson has not reoffended since his release, Venables has been recalled to prison on two occasions.

Despite calls from justice minister Alex Chalk for him to remain incarcerated, a two-day private hearing was scheduled for 14 and 15 November.

James’s mother Denise Fergus said she would “crumble” if Venables, who she describes as a “monster” was released again.

She told The Mirror: “Our fate is in the hands of parole board bosses, so I beg them to make the right decision for everyone and keep my son’s killer behind bars.

“Venables has had so many chances in the past and he’s blown them all. He doesn’t care. He seriously doesn’t care about anybody.”

