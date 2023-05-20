Police seize 15 dogs after ‘one-in-a-million’ father mauled to death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fifteen dogs have been seized by police investigating an attack which led to the death of a 37-year-old father-of-five.

Jonathan Hogg, who was described by his family as being “one-in-a-million”, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was attacked by a dog at around 9.10pm on Thursday in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Officers searched two houses and seized 15 dogs, including six adults and nine puppies, believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Mr Hogg, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The force said two people were arrested on Friday in relation to the incident.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog causing injury resulting in death. On Friday evening, a 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies said: “GMP officers searched two houses and seized 15 dogs (six adults and nine puppies) believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Jonathan.

“These dogs are now being cared for at a specialist facility.

“Items totalling a value of £37,500 believed to be the result of criminal proceeds have been seized.”

He added: “Dangerous dogs do not have a place in our communities, and we want to reassure the public that we are doing everything in our power to keep people safe.

“If you think someone has or is breeding dogs which endanger the public, please report it online on by calling 101.”

In a tribute on Friday, Mr Hogg’s older brother Ian Hogg told the Manchester Evening News: “He was my little brother and I loved him to bits. He was one in a million - he’d do anything for anybody.

“He was bubbly and loud - the loudest person you ever met. His kids are in bits. I don’t know what we’re going to do.

“I was in the hospital from 11pm to 5am. It was just horrific, I can’t get it out of my head, but the doctors and nurses did everything they could. They were amazing.”

A statement from family added: “Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him.

“We have been inundated with messages of support and we ask for privacy at this time to come to terms with our loss.”