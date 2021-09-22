A former police and crime commissioner candidate is to be charged with making a false declaration in the nomination papers.

Jonathon Seed won the election in Wiltshire, but was barred from taking up the role just hours after the polls closed in May, when it emerged he had a conviction for drink-driving.

The Conservative councillor withdrew from the role before voting took place, saying he was disappointed at not being able to take up the post.

It transpired that he won a combined total of 47 per cent of the vote.

Thames Valley Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the election and passed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Rosemary Ainslie, head of special crime at the CPS, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised police to charge Jonathon Seed with making a false declaration in the nomination papers for the Wiltshire 2020 Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

“The charge relates to an allegation he made a false declaration that he was not disqualified from election as a Police and Crime Commissioner.

“The CPS made the decision that he should be charged after reviewing a file of evidence from Thames Valley Police.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice proceedings.”

In a by-election for the post last month, Conservative Philip Wilkinson was elected.

Seed, 63, is due to appear at Oxford magistrates’ court on 19 October.