Decorator who murdered grandfather in van hit-and-run jailed for 32 years

A painter and decorator who drove into a group of people to avenge his son while he was high on drink and drugs has been jailed for a minimum of 32 years for murdering a much-loved grandfather.

Martin Breeze, 57, swerved off the road and smashed into a group who had been in a disagreement with his son Shaun, 30, who had gone out to buy drugs.

Brian Darby, a popular and hard-working project manager with the RSPB, was dragged by Breeze’s Citroen Berlingo for 150 metres (492ft) and died at the scene in Ingelby Barwick, Teesside, at 11.30pm on February 9 last year.

The van also collided with Kelly Jordan, who almost died, and two other young men, one of whom has since killed himself, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The Breezes did not stop at the scene but abandoned the vehicle, and later falsely claimed it had been stolen.

Martin Breeze was convicted of murdering Mr Darby and four counts of attempted murder following a trial last year.

His son was convicted of Mr Darby’s manslaughter and three counts of grievous bodily harm.

Both were convicted of perverting the course of justice regarding the claim that the van had been stolen.

Mr Justice Jacobs sentenced Martin Breeze to life with a minimum term of 32 years and said the defendant may well die in prison.

Shaun Breeze, who was diagnosed with anxiety from childhood, was jailed for 16 years.

The son had been on his bike looking to buy drugs when he encountered Mr Darby’s group of friends, who had enjoyed a pleasant night out at a local pub.

Shaun Breeze argued with the group after he almost rode into one of them and was chased away, later dumping his bike.

He rang his father, who drove out to pick him up, despite being drunk, on drugs and uninsured.

On the way home, Shaun Breeze pointed out the group with whom he had disagreed and his father pulled off the road and deliberately ploughed into them.

Mr Darby was a nature-loving family man who lit up every room he entered, his daughter said in a victim statement.

My dad was a completely innocent bystander who didn’t ask for this to happen Kayleigh Chapman

Kayleigh Chapman told the court: “My dad loved and appreciated life, he took nothing for granted.

“He was vibrant and full of fun.”

She added: “My dad was a completely innocent bystander who didn’t ask for this to happen.”

Ms Jordan, a friend of Mr Darby, was the most seriously injured of the survivors and nearly died.

She said she had suffered 20 fractures, was placed in a coma, and stayed in hospital for six weeks.

Walking with a crutch to the witness box, she told the court: “I have lost parts of my life that I enjoyed most – I can’t go to the gym, I can’t walk the dog, socialise and can’t go on holiday.

“My 50th birthday party was cancelled because I was ill.

“These things have been taken away due to the reckless actions of Shaun and Martin Breeze.”

David Lamb KC, for Martin Breeze, said his client had no previous convictions and was testing negative for drugs while on remand.

John Elvidge KC, for Shaun Breeze, said his client had been diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum prior to the offence and also had no previous convictions.

Mr Elvidge said Shaun Breeze used illegal drugs to mitigate his anxiety.