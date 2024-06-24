Jump to content

England fan in court accused of breaking fellow supporter’s jaw in Germany

It is alleged the assault occurred during or after the England-Serbia match in Germany

Tom Wilkinson
Monday 24 June 2024 15:54
People cleaning up the trash after fans clashes ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England
People cleaning up the trash after fans clashes ahead the Group C match between Serbia and England (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man who is accused of breaking a fellow England supporter’s jaw at Euro 2024 in Germany will contest a football banning order.

Josh Waugh, 33, of Conway Road, Redcar, near Middlesbrough, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court in connection with an alleged incident outside the ground in Gelsenkirchen at around 10pm on June 16.

Anne Mitchell, prosecuting, said: “It is alleged that this defendant is guilty of an assault which occurred during or after the England-Serbia match in Germany.

“It resulted in the victim sustaining a broken jaw and suspected fractured nose, requiring surgery.”

Ms Mitchell said a photograph was taken at the time and Mr Waugh was identified.

An application for a Civil Football Banning Order was made on that basis.

Nick Ayres, defending, said the banning order will be contested, saying that Mr Waugh has not been charged or even spoken to by the police about the alleged assault.

Peter Charlton, chairman of the bench, adjourned the case until 2pm on August 29 and granted conditional bail in the meantime.

Mr Waugh must surrender his passport and not attend any regulated football matches until then, the court ordered.

