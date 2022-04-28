Bermondsey: Man charged with murders of four family members stabbed to death in London home
A man has been charged with the murders of four members of the same family at a home in southeast London.
Joshua Jacques, 28, of Minard Road, Lewisham, was on Thursday charged with the murders of Dolet Hill, 64, Denton Burke, 58, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Samantha Drummonds, 27.
He is set to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later the same day.
More follows
