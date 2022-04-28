Bermondsey: Man charged with murders of four family members stabbed to death in London home

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 28 April 2022 07:38
<p>Three generations of the same family were found stabbed to death inside a home in Bermondsey, south London, after police were called to reports of a disturbance</p>

Three generations of the same family were found stabbed to death inside a home in Bermondsey, south London, after police were called to reports of a disturbance

(Metropolitan Police)

A man has been charged with the murders of four members of the same family at a home in southeast London.

Joshua Jacques, 28, of Minard Road, Lewisham, was on Thursday charged with the murders of Dolet Hill, 64, Denton Burke, 58, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Samantha Drummonds, 27.

He is set to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later the same day.

More follows

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in