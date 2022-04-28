A man has been charged with the murders of four members of the same family at a home in southeast London.

Joshua Jacques, 28, of Minard Road, Lewisham, was on Thursday charged with the murders of Dolet Hill, 64, Denton Burke, 58, Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Samantha Drummonds, 27.

He is set to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later the same day.

More follows