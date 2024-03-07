For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Missed opportunities to arrest a quadruple murderer before he went on a drug-fuelled stabbing rampage are among the “serious failings” found by a watchdog in his supervision.

Volatile cannabis abuser Joshua Jacques, 29, was on probation when he attacked Samantha Drummonds and her family with a knife in their home in Bermondsey, south London, early on 25 April 2022, leaving a “bloodbath” in his wake.

The Metropolitan Police found the bodies of Ms Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill’s partner Denton Burke, 58, after being alerted to a disturbance by a neighbour on Delaford Road.

Samantha Drummonds and her family were attacked with a knife in their home in Bermondsey, south London, early on 25 April 2022 (PA Media)

Chief inspector of probation Martin Jones, who conducted an independent review into Jacques’ supervision by the Probation Service, said on Thursday: “There were serious failings in the supervision of Joshua Jacques. Despite concerns about repeated non-compliance with his licence conditions, enforcement practice was inconsistent and opportunities to recall Jacques to custody were missed.”

During his trial, the Old Bailey heard that Jacques took 3g of skunk cannabis a day and refused to consider cutting down, saying he would carry on smoking marijuana “even if it killed” him.

The sentencing judge found that Jacques’ offending had been contributed to by cannabis abuse and that he was “well aware” of the impact of it on his mental health.

Jacques had been released on licence on 11 November 2021, following a 51-month custodial sentence in 2019 for drug-related offences.

The Metropolitan Police found the bodies of Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill’s partner Denton Burke, 58, after being alerted to a disturbance by a neighbour on Delaford Road (PA)

“No such intervention was organised by the Probation Service and our inspection found no evidence of a referral to a drugs agency.”

Mr Jones also said that Jacques was incorrectly allocated to a newly qualified probation officer, and that management oversight of the case was “insufficient”.

Jacques was also assessed as posing a “high risk” of serious harm to the public before being released from custody, he said, but his risk to former partners or probation staff was “underestimated”.

He said: “No risk assessment was completed for Jacques following his release which resulted in no risk management plan or sentence plan in the community being completed.”

Nurse Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo was described as a ‘doting wife and caring mother’ (PA Media)

Jacques himself had reported that “random aggression” could be a symptom of declining mental health, Mr Jones said. “In February 2022, Jacques disclosed to probation court staff that he was experiencing a decline in his mental health; however, no action was taken.

“Inspectors found during this review that probation staff felt ill-equipped to understand and respond to mental health concerns, with limited training and support being available to them.”

Mr Jones said that the case was “symptomatic” of issues observed across the Probation Service in recent years.

“A reliance on an inexperienced cohort of probation staff, a lack of support for mental health and substance misuse issues alongside insufficient management oversight are concerns which have been highlighted repeatedly,” he said.

“As a result of this review, eight recommendations were made to HMPPS (HM Prison and Probation Service). They have accepted all these recommendations and responded with an action plan for implementing them.”

At the Old Bailey on Friday, Mr Justice Bryan sentenced Jacques to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 45 years and 301 days, which takes into account time spent on remand.