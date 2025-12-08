For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An American student at a London university has been convicted of stabbing his on-off girlfriend to death, in a “brutal and savage” attack.

Zhe Wang, a creative writing student at Goldsmiths, was found dead with two stab wounds to her face at her flat in south-east London, in March last year.

Prosecutor Henrietta Paget KC told an Old Bailey trial Joshua Michals killed Ms Wang after meeting at her flat in Manor Park, Lewisham.

Michals called his father after the fatal stabbing and obtained the details for a solicitor before going to his own flat and calling 999, the court heard.

A jury found 26 year-old Michals guilty of murder on Monday after 16-and-a-half hours of deliberations.

open image in gallery Joshua Michals has been found guilty of murder ( Met Police )

The pair had met on the Goldsmiths campus and began an on-and-off casual relationship in 2023, the trial heard.

Michals told jurors he had felt “so-so” about pursuing a relationship with Ms Wang, a 31 year-old Chinese national, because she had a phobia of germs.

After finding a “red dot” on her skin after sex, she demanded he get an STD test, even vowing to find him on campus to “drag” him to see a doctor, the court previously heard.

The student said he went to her flat on March 20 2024, with a charcuterie selection to bring some “normalcy” to the “bizarre situation”.

He claimed that when he arrived at the flat, he found Ms Wang “cold” and monosyllabic, and that she attacked him with a knife as he came out of the bathroom.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Wang died from stab wounds to the head and compression to the neck, the trial heard.

open image in gallery Chinese national Zhe Wang, 31, was a creative writing student ( Metropolitan Police/PA )

Michals previously told jurors he did not mean to strike Ms Wang with the knife, saying: “I just wanted to get her away from me.”

Michals took Ms Wang’s phone from her kitchen and put it in a bin outside, the court heard. It was recovered days later at a refuse area in Newham, east London.

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Michals studied filmmaking at university before moving to London to pursue a year-long master’s degree at Goldsmiths. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Met Police Detective Inspector Claire Guiver, who led the investigation, said: “Michals carried out a brutal and savage attack on Zhe, who was described by her friends as a quiet and gentle woman enjoying her studies in London.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with her family and friends, both in China and the UK. Our commitment to tackling violence against women and girls is unwavering and we will continue to do everything we can to make London a safer city.

“We are pleased the jury has seen through his claims that he killed Zhe by accident when she tried to attack him with a knife. It is clear that Michals is a dangerous, violent individual and he will now have to live with the consequences of his actions.”

open image in gallery The pair met at Goldsmiths, University of London ( AFP/Getty )

The university paid tribute to Ms Wang following the verdict, deploring the loss of “a remarkable writer” whose work will be published posthumously in an upcoming Goldsmiths anthology.

Dr Francis Gilbert, senior lecturer in the School of Mind, Body and Society at Goldsmiths, said: “We are devastated by the loss of Zhe Wang, who was a wonderful student, a remarkable writer and a thinker who combined deep intellectual curiosity with creative courage and approached writing as a mindful practice.

“Her work blended Buddhist thought, imaginative storytelling and reflective clarity in a way that marked her out as a unique and singular voice.

“She was preparing to publish her work, and we will honour her intentions by including her writing in a forthcoming Goldsmiths anthology.

“Zhe was joyful, mindful and generous. She was deeply loved by her peers, who continue to speak of her gentleness, her humour and her thoughtful presence. She made our community kinder and more attentive.

“Her classmates continue to mourn her loss and remember her with profound love, recalling the warmth of her presence and the inspiration she offered so generously to others.

“We will miss Zhe always. Her writing continues to illuminate our community, and her memory remains a source of tenderness, inspiration and care at Goldsmiths.”