Two teenage boys found guilty of robbery after death of pensioner

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of the robbery and burglary of a pensioner who was found unconscious on the floor of her bungalow and later died.

The pair, now aged 17 and 16, had initially been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 82-year-old Joy Middleditch in March 2023.

Mrs Middleditch, who lived in Pakefield, Suffolk, was found lying on the floor of her end-of-terrace bungalow in Grayson Avenue by concerned family members on March 25.

Officers were called just after 1.50pm to reports that she had been found following a suspected robbery, the incident having happened during the early hours that day.

She died in hospital in the early hours of March 27.

Following the incident, it was found that a handbag containing a purse from within the property had been taken.

The two boys, who cannot be named for legal reason, were charged in April last year with robbery and burglary with intent to steal.

Suffolk Police said both boys were found guilty of both charges on Friday following a three-day hearing at Great Yarmouth Youth Court.

Detective constable Debra Bates said afterwards: “This must have been a very traumatic incident for Mrs Middleditch.

“She was a vulnerable, elderly woman who was robbed of her possessions in the middle of the night by these two individuals, for relatively little financial gain.

“I would like to thank Joy’s family who have been extremely supportive of Suffolk Constabulary and patient throughout this investigation in what has been an incredibly difficult couple of years for them.”

The family of Mrs Middleditch said, in a statement issued by police, that she was “worth more than to be a victim of cruel thoughtless criminals”.

“Joy was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister to several siblings, an aunt and a close friend to many,” they said.

The two boys were bailed to return to Great Yarmouth Youth Court on 9 May for sentencing.