Former Spanish king wants appeal judges to consider fight with ex-lover
Juan Carlos says he is ‘entitled to immunity’ – but a High Court judge ruled that Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn’s claim could go ahead in England.
The former king of Spain has asked Court of Appeal judges to consider issues after losing a High Court fight with an ex-lover.
Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, a Danish businesswoman, has taken legal action against Juan Carlos I and is seeking damages for personal injury.
She alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.
Juan Carlos, 84, denies wrongdoing.
Lawyers representing Juan Carlos argued he is “entitled to immunity from the jurisdiction of the English courts in his capacity as a senior member of the Spanish royal family”.
A High Court has ruled against the former king.
Mr Justice Nicklin concluded the claim can go ahead in England.
Juan Carlos’ lawyers on Monday asked two Court of Appeal judges to give him permission to mount an appeal against the ruling.
Mr Justice Nicklin had refused to grant Juan Carlos permission to challenge his ruling in the Court of Appeal.
Litigants normally have to establish an arguable or compelling case before being given permission to mount appeals.
Permission can be given by the judge who made the ruling or by appeal court judges.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.