Police have released a new image of Julia James showing the last clothes the PCSO was seen wearing before she was murdered.

The image, which was not taken on the day she went missing, shows Ms James walking her Jack Russell Toby while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark-coloured Wellington-style brown boots.

It is the same clothing, apart from the gloves, the 53-year-old wore on Tuesday 27 April, when she is believed to have been murdered in woodland near Aylesham, in Kent.

She had been working at home that day before taking a walk towards Akholt Wood close to the hamlet of Snowdown, near Canterbury – just a few hundred yards from her home.

Detectives have revealed the mother of two died as a result of severe head injuries, likely sustained after she was bludgeoned to death with a blunt object.

There have been no arrests and police continue to hunt for Ms James’s killer.

Police have also released a map of part of the crime scene and are appealing for anyone who was within the area defined by the red lines between 1pm and 4.30pm on 27 April to get in touch.

That area is contained by boundaries of the pathways of Spinney Lane to the North, Aylesham Road to the East, Holt Street to the South and Pond Lane to the West.

Police have released a map showing part of the crime scene near murdered PCSO Julia James’s home in the hamlet of Snowdown, Kent, and appealed for witnesses who were there between 1pm and 4.30pm on the day she was found. (Kent Police)

Tom Richards, Assistant Chief Constable of Kent Police, said: “We’re hoping that this image of Julia wearing what she wore before her death will help jog people’s memory.

“We want to hear from people who think they saw her walking Toby on that day and we also want to speak to people who were in the area that afternoon. Perhaps you were going for a run, walking your own dog, driving through or farming your land.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who saw Julia. Any and all information is welcomed and our detectives will decide what is relevant to their investigation.

PCSO Julia James, whose body was discovered at Akholt Wood close to the hamlet of Snowdon, in Kent, where she lived (Kent Police)

“We’ve had some fantastic support already from the local community and we’re incredibly grateful for their compassion and patience whilst we carry out our enquiries.”

He added: “Enquiries continue at pace, as does our very visible presence in the Aylesham and Snowdown areas.

“Whilst we will not be telling people what they can and can’t do, we are urging people to be vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings.

“Work is still underway to establish the motive for Julia’s killing and we’re keen people stay and feel safe.”