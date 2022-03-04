The trial of a man accused of murdering police community support officer Julia James as she walked her dog in Kent will go ahead in May.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, with her Jack Russell, Toby, by her side on 27 April 2021.

Callum Wheeler, 22, is accused of killing her by inflicting serious head injuries.

The defendant, from Aylesham, in Kent, has previously pleaded not guilty to murder.

On Friday, the defendant, who is in custody, did not attend a pre-trial hearing but was represented by his barrister by video-link.

The case is being prosecuted by Alison Morgan QC, who attended court in person.

Kent Police released this image showing PCSO Julia James in the last clothes she was seen wearing (Kent Police)

Members of Ms James’ family sat at the back of Court One of the Old Bailey in London as preparations for the trial were discussed.

Ms Justice Cheema-Grubb confirmed a four-week trial at Canterbury Crown Court would be opened on 9 May, having been put off last year.

On the day she died, Ms James left her house in the hamlet of Snowdown at about 3pm to take her dog for a walk after a day working from home.

The mother-of-two, who had worked for Kent Police since 2008, was found dead an hour later.

The discovery of her body sparked a major murder investigation which saw police officers drafted in from all over the country to help comb fields and woodland in the area.

Additional reporting by Press Association