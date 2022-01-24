The High Court has ruled Julian Assange can take an appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court.

Assange, 50, is wanted in America over an alleged conspiracy following WikiLeaks’ publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

In December last year, US authorities won their High Court challenge to overturn a ruling that Assange should not be extradited due to a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide.

The decision today by the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and Lord Justice Holroyde means Assange will be able to take his appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Birnberg Peirce Solicitors, for Assange, previously said the case raised “serious and important” legal issues, including over a “reliance” on assurances given by the US about the prison conditions he would face if extradited.

If today’s ruling went against Assange, he would not be able to appeal to the Supreme Court, and the extradition request would be sent to home secretary Priti Patel for approval.

Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, said Assange could go to the Supreme Court itself and ask to bring the appeal.

“Whether or not the issue needs ventilation in that court is a matter appropriately for its decision,” Lord Burnett said.

Thomas Garner, extradition partner at law firm Fladgate LLP said today’s decision keeps Assange’s hopes alive of challenging his removal to the USA.

“Assange may yet have the dubious honour of being the first extradition defendant to secure permission to appeal to the Supreme Court twice. When he lost his first challenge – then to a European Arrest Warrant from Sweden –he sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy,” Mr Garner said.

He added: “There will be no such option this time as he remains in custody. The High Court have certified that Assange’s case involved a point of law of general public importance but declined to grant permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.”