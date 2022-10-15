Jump to content

Two people charged after soup thrown on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting

An activist was also charged for throwing paint over the New Scotland Yard sign

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 15 October 2022 09:11
Activists poured soup on the prized painting before gluing themselves to the ground

Activists poured soup on the prized painting before gluing themselves to the ground

(EPA)

Two people have been charged after throwing soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 20-year-old Anna Holland and 21-year-old Phoebe Plummer will appear in court charged with criminal damage for the recorded demonstration at the National Gallery.

The protesters, wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts, threw two tins of Heinz Tomato soup over the 1888 work Sunflowers shortly after 11am on Friday, before kneeling down in front of the painting and appearing to glue their hands to the wall beneath it.

Tomato soup covered the image, which is covered by glass, as well as parts of the golden frame.

Visitors were then shortly escorted out by security, who then shut the doors to room 43 of the gallery where the painting hangs.

Police confirmed Lora Johnson, 38, was also charged with criminal damage for throwing orange paint over the sign outside of New Scotland Yard.

One of the activists said in front of the painting after the incident: “What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? Worth more than justice?

Just Stop Oil supporters spray paint sign at New Scotland Yard

(Just Stop Oil)

“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our planet and people? The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis.”

The protesters were later seen being put into a police van at the back entrance of the gallery.

The charges follow a spate of protests by Just Stop Oil across central London where activists have stuck themselves to the pavement along Pall Mall and Knightsbridge, in a similar style to Insulate Britain whose protests grated the public by stopping traffic on busy roads.

Friday marked the 14th day of “continuous disruption” by the environmental protest group.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers were rapidly on scene at the National Gallery this morning after two Just Stop Oil protesters threw a substance over a painting and then glued themselves to a wall.

Just Stop Oil of protesters occupying roads around Southwark in London

(PA)

“Both have been arrested for criminal damage and aggravated trespass.”

The painting, which suffered minor damage to the frame, was put back on display on Friday afternoon, the National Gallery confirmed.

Painted in Arles in the south of France in August 1888, Van Gogh’s painting shows fifteen sunflowers standing in a yellow pot against a yellow background.

It is the second, more famous, Van Gogh painting to be targeted by the group, with two climate activists gluing themselves to his 1889 Peach Trees in Blossom, exhibited at the Courtauld Gallery, at the end of June.

Protesters also glued themselves to their own “reimagined version” of John Constable’s The Hay Wain at the National Gallery in July - the same month a 500-year-old copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Last Summer in London’s Royal Academy was targeted by the group.

The National Gallery said: “At just after 11am this morning two people entered Room 43 of the National Gallery.

“The pair appeared to glue themselves to the wall adjacent to Van Gogh’s Sunflowers (1888). They also threw a red substance – what appears to be tomato soup – over the painting.

“The room was cleared of visitors and police were called. Officers are now on the scene. There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”

