Just Stop Oil protesters charged with spray-painting Charles Darwin’s grave in Westminster Abbey

Bryony Gooch
Tuesday 14 January 2025 09:20 GMT
Police attended Westminster Abbey, the site of Darwin’s grave, on Monday
Police attended Westminster Abbey, the site of Darwin’s grave, on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Two women have been charged with criminal damage after Charles Darwin’s grave was spray-painted in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said Alyson Lee, 66, of Park Grove, Derby, and Diane Bligh, 77, of Langham Place, Frome, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 11 and February 12 respectively.

The slogan “1.5 is dead” was marked in chalk paint on the 19th-century biologist’s grave at about 9.30am on Monday in a protest by Just Stop Oil.

