For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two women have been charged with criminal damage after Charles Darwin’s grave was spray-painted in Westminster Abbey on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said Alyson Lee, 66, of Park Grove, Derby, and Diane Bligh, 77, of Langham Place, Frome, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 11 and February 12 respectively.

The slogan “1.5 is dead” was marked in chalk paint on the 19th-century biologist’s grave at about 9.30am on Monday in a protest by Just Stop Oil.