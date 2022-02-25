Boy must leave father in England and return to Russia – judge

A seven-year-old boy living with his father in England must go back to his mother in Russia, a judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Peel’s decision was announced on Friday after he considered evidence at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court earlier this month.

The boy’s parents were living in Russia when he was born in 2015, Mr Justice Peel was told.

They split a year later, with the father leaving for a new life in England.

Last summer, the father brought the boy over to England, telling the court the mother agreed to let him stay for three years.

She said she only agreed to a two-month visit, however.

The judge, who was urged by the father to let the boy stay and by the mother to send him back to Russia, sided with her.

He said Russian judges should resolve any further rows about the youngster’s care.

He also said the family cannot be identified.