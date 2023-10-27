For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the murder of Justin Henry, two weeks after he was last seen at a McDonald’s drive-thru in south London.

The 34-year-old was reported missing on 16 October, one day after he was seen leaving his partner’s house in Brixton and visiting the fast-food restaurant in Croydon at around 9.50pm.

His car - a silver Mercedes E Class - was recorded driving to nearby Waddon New Road, where it remained for two-and-a-half hours before being driven to a street near Crystal Palace at 1am.

Police believe that another person was behind the wheel of the car when it was moved to Kingswood Drive, SE19.

His family have not heard from him since, which has been described as “totally out of character”.

Louis Benjamin, 29, of Waddon New Road, has now been charged with his murder, and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 30 October.

A woman arrested on suspicion of kidnap in relation to Mr Henry’s disappearance has been bailed until mid-January.

Detective chief inspector Matt Webb, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We have spoken to Mr Henry’s family and we fully understand the deep distress this development will cause. I have assured his family that the search to find Mr Henry continues and I know they will be hoping that all may yet be well.

“However, based on all the available evidence, we have approached the CPS who have authorised a charge of murder.

“I want the public to understand that this charge does not mean the end of our appeal. We still need all the help the public can give and we still need anyone who has any information, no matter how small they think it is, to make contact and tell us what they know.