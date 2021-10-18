A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Justin McLaughlin, the teen fatally attacked outside a Glasgow train station on Saturday.

Justin died in hospital following the assault at High Street station, described by police as a “shocking act of violence” which took place in the middle of the afternoon.

On Monday morning, Police Scotland announced it had arrested another boy, aged 16, as part of its murder probe.

In a statement, the force said it still wanted to hear from witnesses.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 2280 of Saturday, 16 October, detectives said. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

James McParland, the headteacher of Justin’s school, said the boy “was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike”. Fellow pupils at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, east of Glasgow, will be offered counselling this week, he added.