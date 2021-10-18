A murder investigation has been launched into a “shocking act of violence” in which a 14-year-old boy was killed at a Glasgow railway station on Saturday afternoon.

Justin McLaughlin was rushed to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but could not be saved.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland. said part of the incident was captured on CCTV but appealed for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Marc Francey from the British Transport Police added: “This was a shocking act of violence in broad daylight, which has seen a boy tragically lose his life.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland and doing all we can to find those responsible, and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We will also be increasing our uniformed patrols in the local area in the coming days to help reassure the travelling public.”

Justin’s headmaster at St Ambrose High School in Coatbridge, James McParland, said: “The community of St Ambrose High School is shocked and saddened by the death of Justin McLaughlin.

“Justin was a valued member of our community and his loss will be felt by staff and pupils alike.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends, and additional pastoral support will be available to young people within the school on their return on Monday morning.”

An online Major Incident Public Portal has been set up where witnesses or anyone with information can inform the police.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2280 of October 16, or British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 394 of the same date.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.